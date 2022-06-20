Riverside Regional Jail says two Colonial Heights women were caught bringing drugs to jail

The Riverside Regional Jail is located in Prince George County, Virginia, near Hopewell.

PRINCE GEORGE — Two Colonial Heights women were arrested last week at the Riverside Regional Jail on allegations of drug possession and transporting narcotics to prisoners.

The incident happened June 14 at the jail off River Road, according to a news release. RRJ officials noticed what they called a "suspicious vehicle" in an unauthorized area just inside the property. The driver of the car then got out and was carrying a bag.

When officers investigated, they reportedly found one of the women, identified as Rachel Delconte, just inside a rear jail security fence. The release said she attempted to run but was captured and held until Prince George Police arrived.

A second woman identified as Tasha Moore was found in the car.

On the run: Authorities are looking into how four inmates escaped from FCC's satellite prison camp

"significant contraband, which included a considerable amount of potentially illegal substances, was found in the possession of the suspects," the release read. Those contents were sent to the state Forensics Lab for testing.

Delconte has been charged with narcotics possession, unauthorized delivery of articles to prisoners and trespassing. Moore was charged with narcotics possession.

Both women are being held on bond at RRJ.

Jail officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Two women charged with trying to bring drugs to Prince George inmates