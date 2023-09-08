Riverside School District now has full-time safety officer in each building

Sep. 7—The Riverside School District recently announced that each of its buildings now has a full-time safety officer, following the school board's decision to create the roles last summer.

The district's four elementary schools, LaMuth Middle School and the Riverside Campus each staff a safety officer during the school day, the Aug. 30 Facebook post stated. Two school resource officers also continue to operate throughout the district.

Riverside Marketing and Communications Director Nick Carrabine described hiring the new officers as "a top priority for the board of education, our district administration and the Lake County Sheriff's Office."

"The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority and safety, climate and wellness is one of the four pillars of our strategic plan," said district Superintendent Chris Rateno. "Having a deputy at every one of our buildings to interact with staff and students on a daily basis goes a very long way in providing a strong sense of security and visibility."

The school board voted to extend full-time safety officer roles to each building in August 2022. The district previously staffed part-time deputies at the entrances to LaMuth and Riverside, said Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Gary Platko.

The final two spots were filled over the summer, Carrabine added.

"The school safety officers guard building entrances, issue passes, direct visitors, help with traffic during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up and spend time throughout the day interacting with staff and students," he said.

"Safety officers will serve a multitude of needs including safety and security, emergency response, prevention/deterrence, outreach, relationship building and mentorship," Rateno added.

Carrabine said that the safety officers are recruited, deputized, trained and supplied by the Sheriff's Office, while district officials "meet with the candidates to make sure they are a good fit to work with kids and staff members on a daily basis."

Platko added that the safety officers are employed by the district.

Meanwhile, the district continues to support two school resource officers.

"The school resource officers address possible criminal acts and work with students who may have some behavioral issues," Carrabine said. "They also serve as role models for students and build relationships with staff and students across the entire district."

Platko previously said that the resource officers are employed by the Sheriff's Office, which receives compensation from Riverside.

Carrabine added that both safety and resource officers can serve as first responders when needed.

"We are really fortunate and proud to have a great relationship with the Lake County Sheriff's Office to help us increase our safety protocols," Rateno said. "Our school resource officers and school safety officers have been tremendous with our students, staff and families."

The district has also recently worked on various projects designed to increase school security, Platko said.

On April 27, the board approved a $181,470.98 purchase order for new cameras. Platko said that the district used a $23,357.55 grant from the Ohio Attorney General's Office for this purchase.

He added that the purchase included the replacement and addition of cameras at Riverside, LaMuth, Buckeye Elementary School and Melridge Elementary School over the summer. Additionally, the camera software "will allow remote access and monitoring by certain district personnel, school safety officers, school resource officers and the Lake County Sheriff's Office."

Riverside Campus also received a new public address system over the summer, following replacements at Melridge and Buckeye the previous year. Platko said that the campus now has a single PA system, which can also be used in emergencies to issue announcements and contact first responders.

The district is currently working with Painesville-based Lakeland Management Systems to construct secure entrances at Riverside, LaMuth, Buckeye and Melridge, following the board's decision to agree to a $1.8 million contract on July 27. Platko said that state grants will fund $400,000 of that total.

He added that the entrance work will occur next summer, though the district and contractor will also consider steps that can be completed over winter and spring breaks.