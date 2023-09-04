Riverside seeks dismissal from federal suit

Sep. 4—The Riverside School District and the parents of a boy adjudicated delinquent of sexual assault should be dismissed from a federal lawsuit alleging they failed to protect a student he assaulted and went to school with, their attorneys argued in court filings.

In response, lawyers for the juvenile girl argued the claims against both parties should stand.

The legal wrangling comes nearly two months after the child's mother filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging the school district was obligated to ensure that the child's assailant was not educated in the same building.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The complaint names as defendants the district, the school board, Superintendent Paul Brennan, Principal Christopher Lazor, former Principal Robert Presley and the boy's parents.

The victim was sexually assaulted by the male Riverside Junior/Senior High School student in January 2021 in Luzerne County, according to court filings.

He was adjudicated delinquent in August 2021. The boy harassed, threatened and intimidated the teen girl during school hours while on school property, her attorneys contended in a lawsuit.

The boy's parents in August asked federal Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson to dismiss the two counts of negligence brought against them because the suit failed to allege facts other than a parent/child relationship.

The other defendants likewise argued the suit did not offer sufficient facts to make its claims, which includes discrimination under federal Title IX, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Carlson has not issued a ruling.

