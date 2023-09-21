Riverside sheriff's deputy suspected of transporting drugs is released but arrested again

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy who's accused of transporting over 44 pounds of narcotics in his vehicle last weekend was released from jail Wednesday but rearrested hours later on what appeared to be charges related to the same incident, jail records show.

He remained in jail Thursday on a $5 million bail, up from the $1 million on which he'd initially been held.

Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, who is 25 and lives in Banning, was first arrested on Sunday after being pulled over on Intersrate 10. The sheriff's department said Oceguera-Rocha immediately resigned after his first arrest.

On Thursday, he was again being held in a Riverside County jail in Murrieta on suspicion of three felonies, including transporting drugs with intent to sell them and possessing narcotics along with a firearm. No formal charges have been filed by the district attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s department has not said whether Oceguera-Rocha is believed to have sold drugs in the jail where he worked.

Several people have died in overdoses in the jails in recent years and the state attorney general is currently investigating the sheriff's department for that and other issues.

Oceguera-Rocha was rearrested by the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit on Nicolet Street in Banning at around 5:30 p.m Wednesday. Public records show that he lived on that street.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information about why the former deputy had been arrested again.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the city of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside sheriff's deputy released on drug charges but arrested again