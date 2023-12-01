Riverside students prepare to host annual Halls of Holly Winter Fest

Nov. 30—Riverside High School students are decking their halls and classrooms for their school's annual Halls of Holly Winter Fest, a free, student-run event designed for children in the Riverside School District.

Organizers from the school's Student Initiative for Developing Excellence class have chosen the "Frozen" movies as this year's festival theme. Planned activities include mini-golf and other games, interactive reading rooms, art projects, cookie decorating and a bake sale.

The event will run from 12-3 p.m. on Dec. 2 and will take place at the high school campus, 585 Riverside Drive, Painesville Township. The festivities will extend throughout the first floor of the high school and attached media center.

The school's Beaver Nation Spirit Store will also sell spirit wear during the event.

A new part of this year's festival will be free family photos from MK Photography, said English and SIDE teacher Jamie McIntyre.

"Each year they add on something," she added of the student organizers. "This year, we added a new room. We also added the MK element. Really, they bring their interests to the table, and then we figure out, can we expand that, or can we change something?"

McIntyre said that the Riverside Local Education Association union and the Riverside Campus Parent-Teacher Association have donated to support the event.

She added that the organizers are also looking to raise funds for two school causes. Students will sell hot cocoa and popcorn to support Riverside's Valentine's Day dance for special needs students in Northeast Ohio.

The organizers will also accept donations at the door for Riverside's Day of Caring adopt-a-family program. McIntyre added that the district is looking to support 40 students this holiday season.

Halls of Holly began in 2017, and she said that it has grown to include 68 SIDE student organizers and almost 100 other student volunteers this year. The organizers generally plan for about 500 visitors.

"Each year, it's cool to see how it changes and develops, and they learn a lot," McIntyre said. "They learn a lot by the process of error sometimes, but in the end, it's awesome to see all the kindergarteners and the first and second — all those little kids, they really get into it, even the fifth graders."

While teachers shop for supplies and help organize the event, she said that the students "make all the decisions."

Senior Lindsey Pulling said that SIDE students began considering ideas in September.

"Now that everybody's designated to a room, they're working on mastering that room, making sure they know exactly what the decorations are going to be like, making sure they know exactly what's going to happen," said senior Jason Mackey. "If something goes wrong, they're going to know how to handle it."

"That's a big thing for us, is building on what we've done in the past," he added. "So, if you had fun last year, you're going to have a blast this year."

Pulling described SIDE as "a leadership and entrepreneurship-based class" that students generally take in their junior and senior years.

"It's just an opportunity for students to step up within their community and take on different leadership roles and bring new ideas into their communities," she said.

Mackey said that in addition to Halls of Holly, SIDE students organize other school or community events.

"It's overall helped with planning, I think, and then also communicating with other classmates that normally you're not working with as closely," said junior Ella Fox.