Riverstone Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM1.26b (down 59% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM314.4m (down 78% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 25% (down from 46% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.21 (down from RM0.96 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Riverstone Holdings EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 3.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's shares are down 8.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Riverstone Holdings (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

