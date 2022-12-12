Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) insider upped their holding by 0.08% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Riverstone Holdings Limited's (SGX:AP4 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Riverstone Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Teek Son Wong for S$423k worth of shares, at about S$0.71 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.63 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Teek Son Wong was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Teek Son Wong purchased 2.49m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.68. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Riverstone Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Riverstone Holdings insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about S$600m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Riverstone Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Riverstone Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Riverstone Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Riverstone Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Riverstone Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

