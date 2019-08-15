Should You Like Riverstone Holdings Limited’s (SGX:AP4) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Riverstone Holdings:

0.20 = RM153m ÷ (RM868m - RM113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Riverstone Holdings has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Riverstone Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Riverstone Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.8% average in the Medical Equipment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Riverstone Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Riverstone Holdings's current ROCE of 20% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Riverstone Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Riverstone Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Riverstone Holdings has total assets of RM868m and current liabilities of RM113m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.