Should You Like Riverstone Holdings Limited’s (SGX:AP4) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Riverstone Holdings:

0.21 = RM163m ÷ (RM838m – RM126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Riverstone Holdings has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Riverstone Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Riverstone Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.0% average in the Medical Equipment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Riverstone Holdings’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

SGX:AP4 Last Perf February 5th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Riverstone Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Riverstone Holdings has total assets of RM838m and current liabilities of RM126m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Riverstone Holdings’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Riverstone Holdings may be worth a closer look.