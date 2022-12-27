Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Riverstone Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM484m ÷ (RM2.2b - RM118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Riverstone Holdings has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Riverstone Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Riverstone Holdings Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Riverstone Holdings. The company has employed 228% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 23%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Riverstone Holdings' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Riverstone Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know more about Riverstone Holdings, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 3 of them are significant.

