Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.055

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.055 per share on the 21st of April. The dividend yield is 2.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Riverview Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Riverview Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Riverview Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

Riverview Bancorp's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was US$0.045 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.22. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Riverview Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Riverview Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Riverview Bancorp (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

