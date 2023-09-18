Riverview boy, 14, faces charges in shooting death of his mom, deputies say

A 14-year-old boy who is accused of shooting two people in Riverview on Saturday, killing his mother and badly wounding the woman’s boyfriend, has been arrested, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The teen faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the agency said in a news release Monday.

Deputies arrived in the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive on Saturday afternoon in response to reports of a shooting and an armed young man running through the Summerfield neighborhood. There they encountered the boy, who “repeatedly placed the gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself” during a standoff that lasted more than 16 minutes, the Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier release.

While deputies negotiated with the teen, other first responders went to a home in the neighborhood where the man had gone for help after being shot. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition Monday, according to authorities.

As the boy was taken into custody, the body of his mother was found lying in the driveway of a nearby home, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.