Riverview man, 93, driving motor home rear-ends car, killing Brandon woman

A 93-year-old Riverview man driving a motor home rear-ended a car on Interstate 75 in Sumter County early Monday morning, killing the car’s driver, a 67-year-old Brandon woman, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. Monday on Interstate 75. Troopers said the 93-year-old man was driving north in the outside lane. Ahead of him, the Brandon woman “was stopped for other traffic in the northbound outside lane,” a news release from the highway patrol states.

The motor home then rear-ended the car. The impact caused the motor home to overturn. The woman in the car was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver of the motor home suffered minor injuries, troopers reported.

Troopers didn’t release any information about whether charges will be filed. The highway patrol also didn’t release the names of the people involved in the crash because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.