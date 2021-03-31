Riverview man accused of shooting at police charged

Mar. 31—A Riverview man accused of shooting at two police officers Saturday has been ordered to be held in jail on a $1 million bond, officials said.

Daniel Ireland, 31, was charged Tuesday in 27th District Court in Wyandotte with several crimes, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and being a felon in possession of a pistol. The assault with intent to murder charge is punishable by life in prison.

In addition to setting his bond, a judge scheduled a probable cause conference for the case against him for next Friday in 28th District Court in Southgate.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday on the 14800 block of Shenandoah Drive near Sibley and Grange in Riverview, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to a residence on the block to conduct a welfare check on Ireland, officials said. They found Ireland's vehicle running when they arrived.

Ireland then came out of his home with a semi-automatic rifle and tactical vest, returned inside and then fired the weapon directly at officers, police said.

In 2013, Ireland was convicted of aggravated stalking and sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was discharged in 2018.

