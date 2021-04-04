Riverview shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded, deputies say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

RIVERVIEW — A Friday night shooting let one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place about 11 p.m. at the Windermere Apartments in the 9000 block of Windermere Lake Drive.

Deputies were summoned to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man who had been shot and killed. They also found a woman wounded by gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed Saturday as being in critical but stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other information about the shootings, including the names of those who were shot, what led to the shooting and whether deputies have identified suspects or made arrests.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

