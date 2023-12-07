A Riverwest street cat in 'horrific condition' has been rescued by Milwaukeeans

Marvin the cat was spotted in Riverwest in December 2023 and was rescued by Milwaukeeans.

When Emilie Rackovan spotted a cat in horrific condition in Milwaukee on Sunday, she knew she had to take action.

She wasn't able to get close to him, but posted on a local Facebook page urging residents to let her know if anyone saw the cat. On Tuesday, someone told her they'd found him under a dumpster and group of people had managed to get him into a carrier.

Rackovan rushed the cat, who she named Marvin, to the veterinarian, where he was found with feline leukemia virus, anemia, severe dehydration, extreme emaciation, an upper respiratory infection and dental disease.

Now, she's hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"All I'm asking for Christmas is that he pull through. I'd love to see him undergo an amazing transformation," she said.

She's not the only one either. There's now over 600 people rooting for Marvin on his Facebook page. And so far it's good news: Marvin's looking like he might pull through.

Nighttime supportive care routine and dewormer/flea meds to help get rid of yucky parasites feat. my narration 😆😅I think he’s definitely looking better tonight! ❤️ Posted by Marvin the Riverwest Street Cat on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

How to help Marvin, the stray Riverwest cat

If you'd like to contribute to Marvin's recovery, you can donate to his GoFundMe. If you'd like to make a payment directly to the vet clinic for his dental and neuter procedures, you can email Rackovan at emiliefosters@gmail.com for more information.

To help other stray cats in need, you can contact Milwaukee's Urban Cat Coalition for information on adopting, donation, fostering or volunteering.

What should you do if you find stray animal:

The Humane Society of the United States provides guidelines for how to catch a stray animal safely:

Make sure to be cautious when approaching a stray animal. If you can, restrain the animal using a carrier, leash or piece of cloth.

You can lure the cat or dog into your car with food and close the door and wait for help. Generally, it's not a good idea to drive with an unrestrained animal in your car because they can possibly become aggressive.

If you can't safely capture the animal, you can call the non-emergency police line for help. If you can, stay with the animal until authorities arrive.

If you live in Milwaukee county, you can take stray animals to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC). The Wisconsin Humane Society shelters animals in Ozaukee County, Door County, Kenosha County and municipalities in Brown and Racine counties.

If you're unsure who to contact regarding a stray animal, you can contact the humane society nearest you or your local non-emergency policy number.

More: Two dogs died and an Oak Creek woman was injured in an attack by four German shepherds

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee residents rescue sick Riverwest street cat