4

Rivian CEO on recalling 13,000 electric vehicles: 'We didn't sugarcoat it'

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Rivian (RIVN) CEO and founder RJ Scaringe addressed the electric auto company's recent recalls head-on at TechCrunch Disrupt this week, saying that in the vehicle space: "There's going to unfortunately be recalls — they happen."

This month, Rivian recalled 13,000 vehicles amid concerns about loose fasteners that affect the driver's control when steering. That's almost all the vehicles that Rivian has ever delivered; the company started delivering vehicles last year, and has since passed 13,198 vehicles on to customers. Rivian's direct-to-consumer (DTC) model streamlined the company's recall response, Scaringe told the TechCrunch Disrupt audience.

"For us, one of the really powerful things was that we had our direct-to-consumer model where, instead of having to go through third-parties or dealers or different entities, we literally mobilized our whole service network to say let's go move through these vehicles quickly," he said.

"We were authentic about it," he added. "We didn't sugarcoat it, we said that we're going to go fix this."

Still, it was bad news for a company that's struggled hugely this year. Rivian, which is backed in part by Amazon (AMZN), has seen its shares fall about 70% year-to-date, as of open on Friday.

Rivian, over the next '10 to fifteen years'

When Scaringe talked about where he sees Rivian and its industry going in the next decade, he expressed deep concern that the recent battery shortage is just the beginning.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe speaks at a press event at the Amazon Logistics Facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe speaks at a press event at the Amazon Logistics Facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

"The battery supply chain as we know it for lithium ion batteries, whether you're looking at lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate, it was built largely around consumer electronics," he said. "It's very small, it's not a huge supply chain. So, it has to grow by 20X or on the order of 20X over the next 10 to 15 years and the level of investment needed to go build that is staggering."

The auto industry this year has been hit hard by the supply chain crisis, working to overcome production shortages.

Looking ahead, Scaringe also hinted that Rivian's product line could expand far beyond auto in the next decade.

"When you look at transportation over the next 10 to 15 years, the way we think about our portfolio is that it's going to go increasingly multimodal," he said. "So, we'll be using vehicles sometimes, public transportation other times, and we think increasingly [we'll see] e-bikes."

E-bikes got a further call-out from Scaringe.

"The e-bike space, it's something we're super excited about," he said. "I do think it's going to play an increasingly important role in transportation, both in the movement of goods for commercial purposes, but also for the movement of people."

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Other EV Maker Stocks Rose Today

    Investors in early stage EV companies keyed on one important factor from Tesla's earnings report.

  • Remy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle

    Known for its prized Louis XIII cognac, Remy Cointreau is entering the luxury fragrance market with the launch of Maison Psyche, an upscale perfume house that will sell scents starting at 5,500 euros a bottle. The French spirits group will draw on its experience in blending and ageing spirits, as well as marketing to high end clientele, as it seeks to tap into affluent consumers' thirst for exclusivity. The new business could be “potentially strategic,” Remy Cointreau chief executive Eric Vallat told Reuters.

  • Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note

    Kraft Heinz's (KHC) third-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the adverse impact of escalated costs, while pricing actions and a focus on the operating model bode well.

  • UPDATE 2-UK's Truss says she will resign as PM

    Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in Britain's history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died.

  • What a La Niña winter means for Seattle

    Good Day Seattle's Brina MacMillan takes a closer look into what Seattle looked like during a La Niña winter.

  • A Herd of Mustangs Selling At GAA in November

    Which one of these would you add to your pony car collection?

  • Pfizer expected to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses Pfizer raising prices for COVID vaccines

  • Race for UK Prime Minister: Runners and Riders

    Bloomberg's Alex Wickham discusses the candidates to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister. Front-Runners: Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Penny Mordaunt. Outsiders: Ben Wallace, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Grant Shapps.

  • Twitter Stock Drops After Media Report of Security Review for Musk Deal

    Twitter shares fell in early trading, after Bloomberg News reported that Biden administration officials are discussing whether the U.S. should subject some of Elon Musk's ventures to national-security reviews. Twitter closed at $52.44 a share Thursday. The stock recently traded about 5% lower. The ventures under discussion included the Tesla chief executive's deal to buy Twitter, [according to the report](https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-21/us-weighs-security-reviews-for-musk-deal

  • Rivian's RJ Scaringe on the future of micromobility, AVs and the supply chain

    RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of electric vehicle maker Rivian, says the company’s future goes beyond electric trucks and vans. Of Rivian's nearly 15,000 employees, about half are focused on future products, Scaringe said while on stage Wednesday at TechCrunch Disrupt. "So that's updated compute, updated drive units and really important updated battery packs," said Scaringe.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    A potential recession looms, and investors are worried. Here are two big yields worth buying anyway and one to avoid.

  • Scientists explain what to expect with COVID variants XBB, BQ.1

    Infectious disease experts are keeping a close eye on multiple COVID variants that have resulted in a spike in cases in both Europe and Asia.

  • GMC Sierra EV Denali pickup packs 754 hp, 400-mile range

    The Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup is now joined by its electrified twin in the GM family with the new GMC Sierra EV.

  • 'King Dollar' is making a royal feast of corporate earnings: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

  • ‘I’m not Warren Buffett’: Elon Musk says there’s a key difference between him and the investor—he actually makes stuff

    “I’m not an investor,” the Tesla CEO said on an earnings call. “I am an engineer and manufacturing person and a technologist.”

  • Ukraine Latest: First Russian, US Defense Chiefs Call Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine war with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. It was the first announced call between the two since May. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odd

  • TikTok to introduce adult-only content option

    Yahoo Finance's Kelsey Barbario discusses changes TikTok is making to the platform to help live streamers target different audiences.

  • See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

    In this sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, Chase Chrisley has a very important question to ask his girlfriend Emmy about the future of their relationship. Watch.

  • Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention

    The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year peak of 151.94 yen. "It seems like, actually, just looking at the evolution of some of the portfolios … these are the sorts of assets they have on their balance sheet, you know, the securities portion of that balance sheet had been declining a lot and that is really Treasuries, so, given some of the price action in fixed income markets this week, particularly in the U.S. curve would be indicative that they are likely selling Treasuries to help fund any intervention."

  • Meta was ‘most impacted’ by Apple’s privacy changes, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Jason Helfstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors are digesting Snap earnings and what it means for other tech stocks like Meta.