Rivian R1T Dyno Goes Wrong

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Well that’s no good…

So many automotive media sites are raving about the Rivian R1T after the upstart automaker wined and dined them, then let them ride around in the all-electric truck. We attribute these free vacations handed out by automakers to journalists for why so many just freely shill for companies blindly, almost like they’re not actually being critical of products like they should be. Then there are instances like this dyno run for the Rivian R1T done by a Youtuber, which doesn’t go as planned, and it's refreshing to see something that isn't heavily scripted.

Watch the Motorious Podcast on YouTube or listen to it on your favorite podcast platform.

Right up front, don’t expect some horrific accident. This isn’t one of those dyno run videos where the engine explodes (there isn’t one and the electric motors aren’t under compression anyway) or where the vehicle suddenly catches on fire. Instead, the end result of this dyno run is super underwhelming.

Automakers can claim their vehicle makes whatever kind of power. Some, like BMW, have a history of understating performance figures. Others really exaggerate what their products make in horsepower and torque. With Rivian, we don’t know what to think after seeing this dyno run.

Aaron O’Neal reports that the R1T put down 526-hp and 563 lb.-ft. of torque during the very brief run. That’s disappointing considering Rivian says these trucks can produce over 600-hp and 600 lb.-ft. of torque. Put does that mean they’re lying? Well, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

You see, the all-electric truck in the video clearly isn’t running full tilt. As Aaron O’Neal pointed out, there’s no dyno mode, so the safety systems are just going nuts as the wheels are spinning fast and objects are detected all around the thing. In other words, he couldn’t get a clear read on what kind of power the Rivian R1T actually makes, so it’s likely way more than 526-hp and 563 lb.-ft. of torque. Hopefully Rivian provides an update with a dyno mode, then a proper test can be done. Until then, we’re just left to guess.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.