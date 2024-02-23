Can the Rivian R2S, Arriving in 2026, Right the Ship?

Rivian plans to lay off 10% of its salaried staff, the EV maker has announced, as part of continuing cost-cutting efforts.

The EV maker posted a $5.4 billion loss in 2023 and expects high interest rates and other issues to affect its performance in 2024.

The Rivian R2S sport utility, due to be revealed March 7, will not arrive until 2026 by which time it will have plenty of competition in its own segment, and other Rivian models will face more direct challengers as well.

Rivian more than doubled its production in 2023 compared to 2022, producing 57,232 vehicles, and is about to take the wraps off its third consumer-aimed model in a matter of days with a smaller SUV aimed at a lower price of entry. The EV maker's revenue also grew to $4.43 billion in 2023, representing a 163% hike.

At first blush, these seem like positive bits of news.

But the EV maker has just revealed that it is laying off 10% of its salaried staff, after posting a $5.4 billion loss in 2023. And it doesn't exactly expect an easy 2024.

"Economic and geopolitical uncertainties and pressures, most notably the impact of historically high interest rates, have informed Rivian's expectations for 2024," the EV maker said in a statement this month. "With these market conditions, the company expects to produce 57,000 vehicles in 2024, in line with 2023 production."

To be fair, the $5.4 billion loss in 2023 was smaller than the $6.8 billion that ended up in the red in 2022, but it still paints a picture of an EV maker in a precarious position, just as EV demand has been described by a number of automakers as slowing, as evidenced by some frantic price cuts, production line cutbacks, model cancelations, and debut pushbacks.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe echoed concerns over flagging demand in comments to analysts on the latest earnings call, citing high interest rates as well as a number of other challenges.

"We firmly believe in the full electrification of the automotive industry, but recognize in the short-term the challenging macro-economic conditions," Scaringe said in a statement.

Rivian has already seen personnel cuts in 2022 and 2023. But there is only so much savings to generate from continued personnel cuts before they begin to affect operations.

The Rivian R2S, which will be revealed March 7, will land in a segment that is already seemingly at capacity, with new arrivals still landing every few months.

By contrast, five years ago Tesla was pretty much the sole player in this general price and size category with the Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E was not even on sale.

The Rivian R2S will have to compete not only with the aging but still relevant Tesla Model Y, but with just about every other electric SUV and crossover in the $40,000 to $60,000 range. And it won't have a truck version, contrary to earlier expectations.

But the R2 won't actually arrive until 2026, which on screen looks like a distant date from some sci-fi film. We can't even be sure what the map of Europe will look like in 2026, to put it another way.

By 2026 Rivian will also have a new, US-based competitor in the form of Scout Motors, aiming to offer a lineup that won't be too dissimilar.

So as much as the R2S is seen as needed boost for Rivian at the moment, it is by no means around the corner.

It's anyone's guess what the EV market will look like by the time the R2S actually begins shipping, but it's clear that its list of competitors won't shrink by that point in time.



Can Rivian hang on to its slice of the EV pie, or will larger competitors, as well as Scout Motors, dilute its uniqueness in the coming years? Let us know what you think in the comments below.