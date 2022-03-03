Rivian rolls back price hike after customer backlash

(Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 on Thursday, days after facing backlash from customers following a 20% price hike.

Prices for preorders as of March 1 will roll back to the previous price and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter.

The Amazon-backed company said on Tuesday it had increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs.

Under the previous plan, the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup would have risen to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV to $84,500 from $70,000.

(This story corrects typographical error in CEO's name in paragraph 2).

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)