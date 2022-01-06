Rivian shares tumble below IPO price

FILE PHOTO: A Rivian R1T pickup, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker, is driven outside the Nasdaq Market site during the company’s IPO in Times Square in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc fell below their IPO price of $78 for the first time on Thursday, alongside a broader selloff in electric vehicle stocks.

Rivian's shares, which were up during premarket hours, fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13.

The drop also comes a day after one of Rivian's biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, signed a deal with Fiat and Alfa Romeo carmaker Stellantis NV.

Amazon.com and Stellantis said they would collaborate to develop cars and trucks that use the e-commerce company's software and deploy electric delivery vans made by the Italian carmaker.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said the fall in Rivian shares indicates that investors perhaps assumed Amazon would primarily rely on Rivian vans for its EV fleet and perceived the latest announcement as reducing its opportunity.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

    Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla Inc in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud. The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

  • What Tesla's Record Production Numbers Mean for Rivian and Lucid

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) kicked off the 2022 trading year by surging over 14% on Monday thanks to record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers. Since then, the Nasdaq Composite has turned negative year to date as growth and valuation concerns and a highly contagious omicron variant are rippling through markets. Howard Smith (Rivian): It may seem premature to discuss EV deliveries of start-up Rivian and global leader Tesla in the same breath.

  • Aeromexico passenger traffic reaches highest post-pandemic level

    Passenger traffic at Grupo Aeromexico in December reached its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican airline said on Thursday. Aeromexico transported 1.74 million passengers last month, or 98.9% of the 1.76 million people it moved in December 2019, the company said in a statement. Aeromexico's total offer, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASKs), was equivalent to 82.6% of the capacity of December 2019, the company said.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Sony Debuts the Vision-S 02 SUV, Its Second EV Concept

    The compact Vision-S 02 SUV, which debuted at CES this week, will be the electronic giant's newest battery-powered concept.

  • Rivian Stock Crashes Following Amazon’s Deal with Stellantis – Where Should Investors Look for more Prudent EV Stocks?

    Electric vehicle company Rivian saw its stock crash after Amazon announced on Jan. 5 that it agreed to buy competitor Stellantis' battery-electric vehicles, due in 2023. See: Rivian Stock: Should You...

  • Chinese EV startups turn to Nvidia in the race to catch Tesla

    U.S. high performance chip maker Nvidia Corp said Tuesday it has landed more deals with Chinese electric vehicle makers that want to use the company's technology to power software-driven features that could lure customers away from Tesla Inc. Nvidia vice president Ali Kani used a presentation to the CES technology conference to list several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers that will use Nvidia's DRIVE technology as part of the computer brains of new vehicles, including Polestar, Xpeng, NIO, IM Motors, Li Auto and R Auto. Nvidia said auto suppliers and contract manufacturers Desay, Flex, Quanta, Valeo and ZF also will use its Drive platform as the foundation for automated driving systems in vehicles they engineer for EV brands.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

    Reservations for the company's Lucid Air luxury sedan rose to 13,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reflecting an order book of about $1.3 billion and since then rose to beyond 17,000 when the company reported quarterly results in mid-November. Lucid had said that it saw significant demand for the car as it ramps up production at their factory in Arizona and was confident of achieving 20,000 units in 2022. Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson had said in October 2021 that the launch of the Lucid Air sedan was set to happen in the Middle East and Europe in 2022 and China in 2023.

  • U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rates Surge to 3.22%, the Highest Since May 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. jumped to the highest level since the early months of the pandemic.The average for a 30-year loan was 3.22%, up from 3.11% last week and the highest since late May 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.Lower borrowing costs have helped fuel a housing market that has been running hot for the better part of two years. Rates plunged in 2020 as Covid-19 roiled the global economy and hit a record low of 2.65% a year ago. Despite the recent rise, rate

  • Ford Wants to Double the Production of its Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup

    The shares of Ford Motors are up by more than 11% today after the company announced that it would double the production of its electric F-150 lightning pickup.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Slumps? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • Google's latest Android, PC, and automotive announcements for CES 2022

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Daniel Howley talks with Google's Vice President of Engineering for multi-devices, Erik Kay. The discussion ranges around Google's CES announcments such as Fast Pair, multi device experiences, and Android for Cars feature.

  • Amazon makes deal with Stellantis for electric delivery vehicles

    Amazon has agreed to collaborate with Stellantis on software. The deal would also make Amazon the first customer for a Ram electric delivery vehicle.

  • GM's BrightDrop brings on Walmart as new EV customer as FedEx ups existing order

    General Motors' commercial electric vehicle unit BrightDrop has scored Walmart as a customer with a reservation of 5,000 e-delivery vans to help the retail giant reach a zero-emissions logistics fleet by 2040, the company said on Wednesday at CES. In addition, existing customer FedEx has reserved priority production for 2,000 vans over the next few years, upping its initial order of 500 EVs, which was announced at CES last year. Walmart expects to receive a combination of EV600s, which are currently in production, and smaller EV410s, which will be available in late 2023, by next year.

  • Why Lucid Stock Got Crushed in December

    The excitement generated by the company in the month of November turned into profit-taking in December.

  • Chrysler Plans All-Electric Vehicle Lineup by 2028

    The U.S. brand, which is now part of Stellantis, said it would launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After It Reports Strong Q3 Sales But Steep Losses?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.