Rivian's electric R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV get their official EPA ranges

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian announced Friday that the first edition version of its all-electric R1T pickup truck has an official EPA range of 314 miles, while its R1T SUV comes in a skosh higher at 316 miles.

The official range and fuel economy values have been posted on the U.S. EPA website. The official numbers align with Rivian's own previous estimates, which it has advertised as 300 miles.

While EPA estimates can't account for different driving styles, the test cycle is robust enough to provide an accurate benchmark for customers shopping for an electric vehicle.

In this case, Rivian has the benefit of being the first electric truck on the market. Ford's F-150 Lightning, which isn't expected to come on the market until spring 2022, has a targeted range of 230 miles in the standard and up to 300 miles in the extended version. The EPA has not issued official ranges for the Ford Lightning.

Rivian's "Launch edition" R1T truck and R1S SUV come equipped with a 135-kWh battery pack that is branded as the "large pack." Deliveries of the Launch Edition vehicles are slated to begin this month.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The R1T and R1S vehicles will be offered in two trims, both of which are offered with the same 135-kWh-pack size. The Adventure variant of the R1T, which has a premium interior, starts at $73,000. The R1T Explore trim starts at $67,500.

The Adventure trim in the R1S SUV starts at $75,500, while the Explore package has a base price of $70,000.

Rivian intends to begin deliveries of the Adventure and Explore packages in January 2022.

Rivian also plans to offer an even larger pack, dubbed the "Max pack," for the R1T. That larger pack costs an additional $10,000 and is expected to push the range of the R1T past 400 miles. The EPA has not posted an official range for the max pack or other editions, including a planned smaller battery pack option.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review | A new breed of pickup

    The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is an entirely different type of vehicle. Really, it's best to view the Santa Cruz as an alternative to compact crossover SUVs rather than midsize pickups. Part of that comes down to global supply shortages, but the Santa Cruz is at least good enough to warrant the interest.

  • Rivian’s Truck Is Great. GM and Ford Better Hurry Up.

    The signs are everywhere—from Tesla to Volkswagen and now from Rivian. Now reviews are rolling in for the new, all-electric light-duty pickup truck, the Rivian R1T. Car and Driver and Consumer Reports gave the 2021 Rivian R1T solid reviews late this past year.

  • As Biden visits areas ripped by Hurricane Ida, nation faces climate change reality

    President Joe Biden traveled to the Gulf Coast that is once again ravaged by a natural disaster event — this […] The post As Biden visits areas ripped by Hurricane Ida, nation faces climate change reality appeared first on TheGrio.

  • GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight of its 15 North American assembly plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

  • 11 Ways To Support Your Local Healthcare Workers

    Healthcare workers are exhausted, and they need our support now more than ever. Here are 11 ways to show your support.

  • Biden visits New Orleans to survey damage caused by Ida as death toll climbs

    More than 60 people have died after Hurricane Ida cut from Louisiana to the Northeast.

  • Will Hurricane Ida cause a spike in Covid-19?

    Residents and experts fear the storm's damage will go beyond destruction from floods and winds.

  • Fast-rising recruit, local QB prospect lands offer from South Carolina

    The Chapin quarterback is ranked one of the Top 100 prospects in the country for the Class of 2024.

  • Firefly launches its first rocket, but loses the launch craft in mid-flight explosion

    Firefly launched its first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and on board it carried a number of payloads with an intended destination of low Earth orbit. The rocket took off as planned, and seemed to be doing fairly well during the initial portion of the launch, before experiencing "an anomaly" that clearly resulted in an explosion and the total loss of the vehicle prior to reaching space. The rocket that flew today is Firefly's Alpha launch vehicle, its first, and this was its first launch attempt ever of the spacecraft.

  • Acquired by Mercedes-Benz, YASA's revolutionary electric motor is set for big things

    Back in July, YASA (formerly Yokeless And Segmented Armature), a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary 'axial-flux' motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz. Founded in 2009 after being spun out of Oxford University, YASA will now develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. It will stay in the UK as a fully owned subsidiary, serving both Mercedes-Benz and existing customers like Ferrari.

  • Pitcher Josh Staumont Kicks Ball To First Baseman In Possibly 'Wildest Play' Of Season

    The Kansas City Royals player got his foot in the way of a grounder, and it became an out.

  • Judge says forcing waits in Mexico to seek asylum is illegal

    A federal judge ruled Thursday that the U.S. government's practice of denying migrants a chance to apply for asylum on the Mexican border until space opens up to process claims is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant's ruling has no immediate impact but could prevent the government from limiting entry for asylum-seekers because it says it lacks resources. It could also bring relief to some of the tens of thousands of people who put their names on unofficial waiting lists in Mexican border towns.

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • Review: The $36,000 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid isn't just wildly practical - it's also a masterclass in style

    With around 50 mpg combined and a $28,000 base price, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a great deal - and it doesn't compromise looks to achieve it.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • See the Touching Moment Simone Biles Surprised Suni Lee's Dad With a New Wheelchair

    We are *absolutely* crying.

  • Here’s When ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be Free on Disney+ if You Can Wait That Long

    If you don't want to go to the theaters, here's when you can watch "Shang-Chi" at no cost.

  • Hyundai Casper nails the cuteness

    Today, the best example has to be micro-SUV, the cutest example of that oxymoron being the Hyundai Casper. The Casper's been designed to do business in markets like India, where "micro-SUV" describes the class of vehicle the Casper will do battle with, equally dinky fare with equally quirky names and four equally pygmy doors like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. Unlike the competitors, Hyundai went to the U.S. for the Casper's name, and not to the ghost, but the very alive skateboarder Bobby "Casper" Boyden, who invented the Casper flip skateboard trick.

  • Buy An Omni GLH-S, America's First Hot Hatch

    This may be the most affordable 1-of-500 performance car in the world.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key