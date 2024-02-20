The Riviera Beach City Council needs to 'get it together.' | Letters

Riviera Beach needs to 'get it together'

First, I'd like to acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations raised against Riviera Beach Councilman Tradrick McCoy. These matters should be taken seriously. However, as Mayor Ronnie Felder has pointed out, complaints have been ongoing for years, and yet no action had been taken by the Council, which is the only governing body with the authority to do so. And, if the city is going to take action against bad behavior, it needs to be equitable.

Other complaints about city council behavior have been known for years and are cringe-worthy. It's time for leadership to take a hard look in the mirror and address the issues holding back Riviera Beach. We need our city to step up and provide a better service standard, accountability, and oversight. Moreover, the city must disclose the timeline for critical infrastructure upgrades and essential neighborhood maintenance before asking its residents to vote on increasing their tax bill, and the CRA needs to hire a full-time executive director who can maximize the benefit of the CRA before it sunsets.

Brandy Davis-Balsamo, Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach Councilman Tradrick McCoy has drawn the lion's share of publicity in what remains a divisive city council.

Help cops better understand early-onset dementia

My loved one suffers from early-onset dementia. A very frightening and devastating illness that reduces her ability to act normally in everyday situations. Her awareness of what is happening around her is clouded by memory loss and confusion. This becomes a real challenge when law enforcement officers come into contact with someone suffering from this disability. I am joining the Alzheimer’s Association in advocating for HB 801 and SB 208, which will establish a continuing education course for law enforcement on Alzheimer's and other dementia. This bill would ensure law enforcement agencies provide training in techniques for recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics. They would learn how to communicate effectively and how to identify signs of mental confusion. I ask Sen. Gayle Harrell and Rep. Rick Roth to consider co-sponsoring this critical legislation.

Dave Rohee, West Palm Beach

Bill still objectivizes women

Frank Cerabino's piece about lowering the age to 18 to purchase guns and raising the age to 21 to dance in a strip club was excellent. However, one point was not mentioned. Only 8% of exotic dancers are male. Whether or not you approve of stripping, this bill is yet another way to objectivize women, their bodies and options.

Jan McIntyre, West Palm Beach

Are we 'free' to eat in Florida?

I am touched that state Rep. Danny Alvarez is so concerned about our safety that he’s pushing forward a bill to ban the sale of cultivated meat. If our safety is his concern, I trust he will next ban the sale of uncultivated meat as well, given its link to several adverse health conditions, including cancer. Not to mention tobacco, liquor and junk food. With our safety on his mind, I expect he also will vote against any bill that makes it easier to buy guns. With government now telling us what food we can or can’t eat, the “free” state of Florida is feeling less free every day.

Kirk Szmon, Lake Worth

