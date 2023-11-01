Riviera Beach launches Clean and Safe Initiative to revitalize houses in troubled neighborhoods

TechCrunch

It was only a couple of weeks ago that LinkedIn was having a moment as a social platform, with business types gravitating to it as a stable and safer alternative to the unpredictability of the newly-named "X". You can use them to spruce up your feed; you can use AI tools to digest any linked articles, where you can use them write something smart on that article as you share it; and you can apply them to your job-hunting experience, typically when you send a response to a recruiter or if you're a recruiter reaching out to a candidate. Longer term, the plan will be to evaluate how these AI tools get used to weigh up how to expand them more.