Riviera Beach mayor launches investigation into 'hostile work environment' concerns

Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder has launched a broad investigation into city departments, saying the probe is "related to concerns about a hostile work environment, low morale among employees and potential irregularities in the hiring process."

Felder's investigation, announced in a letter to City Council members on Dec. 29, raises questions about governance and administration in Riviera Beach as voters there are considering whether to back a March 19 referendum to approve a $115 million bond issuance. Money from the bonds would pay for a new police department headquarters, new parks and a new fire station.

City Manager Jonathan Evans and other city officials have described the bond money as crucial to the city's efforts to replace aging infrastructure and spur development.

Replacing broken-down infrastructure and spurring development have long been unmet goals in Riviera Beach, but both have gotten a boost during Evans' tenure. A string of massive projects are on the drawing board, and a few, including an affordable housing project, a new library and a fire station, are under construction or already completed.

While Evans' tenure has included lots of ribbon cuttings, it has also been pockmarked by political intrigue and infighting among the City Council members to whom he answers.

Evans was hired as city manager in 2017 and, under Riviera Beach's "mayor-council-manager" form of government, assumed extensive authority to hire and fire city staff members.

Seven months into the job, Evans was fired by City Council members. Many residents were enraged by the unexplained firing and launched an effort to recall the council members who had voted in favor of it. The recall effort failed, but several of those who backed Evans' ouster were defeated in the next election.

A new council voted to re-hire Evans and, in May of 2019, he agreed to return. But this second stint hasn't been smooth sailing.

City Council member Tradrick McCoy has been critical of Evans' leadership, questioning his dual role as head of the city staff and of its Community Redevelopment Agency. McCoy has accused Evans of using the coronavirus pandemic to pad his salary by more than $130,000, and the councilman filed suit against the city over what he called Evans' refusal to redraw council district lines in accordance to the city charter.

At the time, Evans did not publicly address the district lines question, citing his policy of not discussing ongoing litigation. And a city spokesperson said that employees were granted additional pay during the pandemic but noted that Evans' base salary was $206,000 during the pandemic and $220,667 afterward.

What led the mayor to prompt the investigation?

In Riviera Beach, there are often subterranean political contexts to moves like Felder's investigation, though it is unclear what, specifically, prompted the mayor to initiate it.

Felder and Evans did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

In his Dec. 29 notice to council members, Felder laid out the scope of the investigation.

"Pursuant to the authority granted to me by the City Charter, I plan to examine the condition of the books, records, and papers of City departments and the manner of departments conducting official business," he wrote. "I also plan to report to the city council all violations and neglect of duty that may come to my knowledge as a result of this investigation. Additionally, in good faith, I plan to conduct inquiries and investigations in order to report any violations and /or neglect of duty that may be found."

The mayor, who has no vote in Riviera Beach's form of government, said he would provide council members with regular updates on progress and findings.

Riviera Beach has previously confronted allegations of a hostile work environment

The news of the investigation is not the first time the city has dealt with such issues.

Ladi March Goldwire, a former building official in the city, sued after her termination, alleging discrimination, retaliation and that she was made to endure a hostile work environment.

A court rejected her discrimination and hostile work environment claims, though a jury did later find that the city retaliated against her by posting her unredacted personnel file online. She was awarded $60,000 for pain and anguish, which the city has contested on appeal.

March Goldwire, who grew up in Riviera Beach and still attends some attends City Council meetings, has been critical of the city administration under Evans. She and others — including the mayor's wife, Carla Felder — have also been critical of council member Julia Botel, a staunch supporter of the city manager.

