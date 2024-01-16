Riviera Beach parade honors MLK in year of added civil rights significance

RIVIERA BEACH — As Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is celebrated across the country this weekend, civil rights advocates say it carries extra resonance this year.

As the nation commemorates the civil rights leader, this year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — the landmark anti-discrimination legislation that King fought for.

That has led to special commemorations across the U.S. And it imbued extra significant into Riviera Beach’s 40th annual Celebration of the Dream Parade on Saturday.

“If you know the meaning behind it, it makes it more special,” said Shea Singer, a lifelong Riviera Beach resident, as she sat watching the parade Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people lined up along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the day’s festivities, a parade that featured marching bands, cheerleaders, fire trucks and local elected leaders.

Spectators swayed to music blasting from speakers along the boulevard, watched kids drawing in chalk on the streets and wowed at a performance of drummers from Florida A&M University's famed Marching 100 band. Afterward, a festival featuring live music and kids activities was planned at nearby Calloway Park.

Singer has been attending the city’s annual MLK Day celebrations for as long as she can remember. This year, she said, the event was enhanced by the parade’s relocation. The parade usually goes down Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach's main thoroughfare, but construction closures moved the event to the road named for the man at the center of the celebration.

It was a move that many parade-goers embraced. The broad boulevard and temperate weather made for a relaxing, uplifting event, they said.

“Just being here in this atmosphere makes you feel good,” said Drewnell Collins of West Palm Beach. “We haven’t been to a parade like this in four years.”

Elsewhere around the country, the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act’s passing is taking on a prominent role in celebrations.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, said he would be holding events in New York, Washington and New Jersey aimed at highlighting the legislation’s importance at a time when some of its tenets are being weakened.

“We are not simply celebrating Dr. King’s legacy this year but coming together to publicly vow to protect it from those who wish to undo his work,” he said in a news release. “Right now, the Civil Rights Act he pushed President Johnson to pass in 1964 is under relentless attack, voting rights for Black Americans are being chipped away in dozens of states and diversity in corporate America is on the brink.”

Sharpton added that this year “must be a year in which we make a stand to both protect the rights Dr. King fought for and expand them, so our children and grandchildren live in the just nation he envisioned.”

In Philadelphia, that theme is the centerpiece of what is billed as the largest MLK Day event in the nation — the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, when tens of thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the region.

“Sixty years after Dr. King led a movement to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act, efforts to reverse civil rights are ever present,” said Todd Bernstein, the event’s director, according to WHYY, a Philadelphia-based public media outlet.

Expanding the commemoration to include the Civil Rights Act, which outlawed racial, gender and religious discrimination, resonated on a weekend when people around the country celebrate its most prominent civil rights leader.

But for some parade-goers it wasn’t even necessary.

Joseph Thomas, a Boynton Beach resident, came up to Riviera Beach to watch the parade for the first time. He enjoys any opportunity to see marching bands perform, he said, and was glad to be spending a day celebrating King’s legacy.

“Just Martin Luther King’s birthday is good enough for me,” he said.

