Riviera Beach picks former Delray captain to serve as new chief of police

Riviera Beach has selected Michael A. Coleman to serve as its new chief of police. Coleman, a former police captain in Delray Beach, will succeed Nathan Osgood.

Riviera Beach has selected Michael A. Coleman to serve as its new chief of police.

Coleman, a former police captain in Delray Beach, will succeed Nathan Osgood, whose two-year tenure ended a year ago when he resigned following a pair of investigations found that he deviated from proper procedure in ordering the release of a city councilman who had been arrested for domestic-related simple battery.

Osgood is now suing Riviera Beach, arguing that the city has refused to release telephone records that would indicate he did not violate procedure in ordering the release of Councilman Douglas Lawson after his arrest in August of 2021.

Coleman worked for the Delray Beach Police Department for 20 years and served as the city's director of neighborhood and community services before resigning in 2019. He is a combat veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War.

"I am honored to have been selected as the new police chief of Riviera Beach," Coleman said. "I am committed to working closely with the community and the department to ensure the safety and security of all residents."

Riviera's new police chief selected from a list of five finalists

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans selected Coleman to lead the city's Police Department from a list of five finalists, one of whom, Joshua Lewis, is a 26-year veteran of the department who served as interim chief after Osgood's resignation.

Evans had said he expected the city to name a new chief in February. But, in March, the search process was re-opened after the city said there was an error in the application process. The city did not say what that error was or who had committed it.

City Councilman Tradrick McCoy had filed suit against Riviera Beach in February, alleging the city violated Florida's open meetings law when the public was not allowed to attend a meeting held by a police-chief screening committee.

Coleman takes over the department at a challenging time.

Port of Palm Beach to once again ship cars to Haiti; why is the business so lucrative?

Story continues

Women vs. men? In Riviera Beach, a council chair seat divides the sexes

Does Riviera Beach need its own high school? One school board member is on a mission

Osgood had supporters in the department, as did Lewis. Riviera Beach reported to the state Department of Law Enforcement that, in 2022, violent crime had decreased by nearly 24 percent from the previous year and had dipped to a 31-year low.

But high-profile crimes still draw headlines and tar the city, angering residents.

Evans said he is confident Coleman is the right man for the job.

"We are excited to have someone of Mr. Coleman's caliber join our team," Evans said. "His leadership skills and extensive experience in law enforcement will be invaluable to our department and the Riviera Beach community."

What is next for Joshua Lewis, who had served as interim chief?

In both government and the private sector, it is not uncommon for high-ranking leaders to resign if they are not successful in pursuing the top job.

There is, however, no indication that Lewis plans to step down. In announcing Coleman's selection, Evans praised him.

Joshua Lewis

"Interim Chief Joshua Lewis has served in a challenging role over the past year, and I want to thank him for his dedication to the Riviera Beach Police Department," Evans said. "His leadership has been invaluable in ensuring the safety of our community, and I am grateful for his continued commitment to this important work."

Riviera Beach noted Coleman's extensive experience in Delray Beach as one of the reasons he's a good fit for the chief's position.

"During his tenure there, he created one of the most recognizable community policing units in the country and eliminated crime through arrest and programming," the city said in a press release. "He led sworn and non-sworn employees in serving a total population of over 67,000 by developing comprehensive policies and strategies, including assistance from probation and parole, State Attorney’s Office, local, state and federal agencies."

What happened in 2019 with Coleman and grant funds?

After his stint in the Delray Beach Police Department, Coleman became the city's director of Neighborhood and Community Services.

He resigned from that position in June 2019 after Delray Beach officials told him three agencies — the State Attorney’s Office, the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics and the county’s inspector general — were investigating whether he and an assistance had misused grant funds.

Coleman and the assistant later filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city, arguing that there were no investigations and that it was city officials who called on the three agencies to review charges they made against Coleman and his assistant.

The State's Attorney declined to pursue charges, and the Commission on Ethics concluded there is “no legal sufficiency” to conduct a full investigation. Its preliminary work found that Coleman and his assistant did nothing improper.

“This was a travesty,” John Whittles, a lawyer who represented the pair, said at the time. “The city tells them they are under investigation and they better resign, when the city is the one requesting these agencies to investigate them. This decision shows they did nothing wrong.”

After his career in Delray Beach city government, Coleman worked as executive director of Roots and Wings, a nonprofit children's literacy group based in Delray Beach.

Riviera Beach said Coleman "has demonstrated exceptional skills in community outreach and community policing programs," adding that he "created an integrated network of strong relationships with community organizations, educational institutions, local businesses, and governmental agencies. Mr. Coleman is also recognized for his outstanding performance, situational problem-solving, and integrity."

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Riviera Beach selects Michael Coleman to serve as police chief