Rivne mayor suspended from office for one year over corruption offense

Oleksandr Tretyak

A court in the western city of Rivne has found local mayor Oleksandr Tretyak guilty of a corruption offense and suspended him from office for one year, Ukrainian national public broadcaster Suspilne reported on July 10.

Tretyak was found guilty of violating legislative requirements for settling conflicts of interest. In addition to being removed from office, the mayor has been fined UAH 6,800 ($186).

Tretyak is currently on a business trip to Germany. However, he has already reacted to the court ruling, calling it “a mockery of the law.” He has 10 days to appeal the decision.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention prevuously charged Tretyak with three offenses relating to a conflict of interest. Two were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The third charge concerned the awarding of bonuses and additional payments to Maria Korniychuk, head of affairs for the city’s executive committee. During the election campaign, she contributed UAH 45,000 ($1,230) to Tretyak’s election fund.

Tretyak has repeatedly denied that there was a conflict of interest.

