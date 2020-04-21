RizePoint Partners with Savvy Food Safety: Provides Auditing and Checklist Solutions to Navigate New COVID Protocols

RizePoint Offers the Leading Mobile Auditing Platform on the Market, Helps Food, Hospitality, Retail Companies Dramatically Elevate Protocols

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a software as a service solution and industry technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, has partnered with Savvy Food Safety, the leading food safety experts, to help companies dramatically elevate their safety and cleanliness protocols as a result of COVID-19. Coronavirus has dramatically increased the need for companies to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers. Organizations must implement new processes, continuously train staff on the new expectations, regularly audit and inspect facilities, ensure employee compliance, and enforce behavior changes accordingly.

RizePoint offers the leading mobile auditing platform in the marketplace, which is helping companies worldwide adjust to the drastic changes in this post-COVID world. Savvy Food Safety provides the highest-quality compliance training, education, and inspections, and supports businesses as they increase their cleaning and sanitizing protocols to reduce coronavirus risks. Together, RizePoint and Savvy Food Safety are providing tools and support to ensure employees are trained around the new safety and cleanliness procedures and compliant in following them.

"RizePoint and Savvy Food Safety are working together to boost food safety culture in this new post-COVID world. We're collaboratively providing companies with the tools and information they need to educate, train and reinforce key behaviors around cleaning, sanitation and safety. We can make this world safer by helping many industries take proper, proactive steps to keep employees and customers healthy amid global COVID concerns," explained RizePoint's CEO Dean Wiltse. "This isn't about adding new activities to your company's daily workload. This is about shifting your protocols so your business successfully transforms to this new normal."

"RizePoint and Savvy Food Safety have partnered to offer the best platform in the marketplace to help companies respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Francine L. Shaw, President & CEO of Savvy Food Safety. "It's my great honor to partner with RizePoint to help companies adopt new protocols, build consumer confidence, boost employee trust, and communicate the proper steps they're taking to elevate their cleaning and sanitation processes. Our ultimate goal is to assist our clients with making the world a safer place."

Complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly are benefits at the heart of RizePoint's best-in-class solution. Additionally, RizePoint gives businesses the tools to reassure employees and customers about the safety and cleanliness of their venues through transparency about their elevated protocols. The tools help companies:

Train staff on the new safety precautions implemented due to coronavirus and reinforce proper behaviors.

implemented due to coronavirus and reinforce proper behaviors. Audit and track activities to ensure compliance.

Aggregate audit and checklist data across all locations and business operations.

Use multi-level reporting by location, region, and corporation to ensure compliance.

RizePoint seamlessly integrates these new, post-COVID processes into companies' standard operating procedures. RizePoint's proven solution:

Can quickly and easily be set-up, allowing organizations to be up and running in every location in two days or less.

allowing organizations to be up and running in every location in two days or less. Is built using the language companies already use .

. Doesn't change or disrupt normal business practices; it enhances and supplements what businesses are already doing.

it enhances and supplements what businesses are already doing. Fits your needs, whether you're busy now or working to return to normal business levels.

"Whether you're rapidly responding to increased business traffic or planning to return to business as soon as possible, RizePoint will help you reinstate employee and consumer confidence, rollout the recommended government guidelines, and ensure proper protocols are being followed," Wiltse continued. "As we shift from strict stay-at-home orders to reopening more businesses, we all need to feel safe and comfortable being around people again. RizePoint and Savvy Food Safety are providing the tools, audits, checklists, reporting dashboard, and support to successfully accomplish this. Our mobile applications are available for all devices and are customized for each customer."