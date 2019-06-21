Rizzo, Alzolay help Cubs down Mets

Anthony Rizzo's two-run double gave Chicago the lead for good during a six-run third inning Thursday night, as the Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-4 in the opener of a four-game series.

Rookie Adbert Alzolay earned the win in his big league debut by tossing four-plus impressive innings of relief.

The Cubs have won two straight. The Mets, who fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez prior to the game, have lost four of five.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood thanks to a run-scoring double play by Carlos Gomez in the second and a two-run homer by rookie phenom Pete Alonso in the third. Alonso has 25 homers, one shy of the New York single-season rookie franchise record set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

But the Cubs got to Mets rookie Walter Lockett in the third. Lockett recorded just one out in the third -- on a sacrifice by Chatwood, who bunted Carlos Gonzalez to second following Gonzalez's leadoff single. Gonzalez scored on a single by Daniel Descalso. After Kyle Schwarber drew a walk, Kris Bryant singled home Descalso, and Rizzo hit Lockett's next pitch for the go-ahead double.

Javier Baez then ended Lockett's night by delivering an RBI triple. Baez raced home on a wild pitch by Brooks Pounders.

Baez added a solo homer in the seventh.

Lockett, who was starting in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard, gave up six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

Things went much better for Alzolay (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa late Wednesday night and relieved Chatwood to start the fifth. Alzolay allowed just one hit -- a leadoff homer in the ninth by Todd Frazier -- while walking two and striking out five in four-plus innings. He is just the fifth Cubs pitcher since 1908 to allow one hit over at least four innings in his big league debut.

Steve Cishek earned his seventh save by recording the final three outs.

Chatwood allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings.

Frazier's homer was the 200th of his career.

