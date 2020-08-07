    Advertisement

    RLJ Lodging: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) on Thursday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a funds from operations loss of $80.1 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 40 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $121.4 million, or 74 cents per share.

    The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.3 million.

    The company's shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLJ

