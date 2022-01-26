RLY Backer SuperLayer to Bring Social Tokens to Solana

Projects expanding from Ethereum to faster and cheaper blockchains like Solana have been a common occurrence in recent months, and social tokens are hopping on the bandwagon.

The latest project to make the plunge into the growing ecosystem is SuperLayer, a Web 3 venture studio and part of the RLY network, which announced it was launching onto Solana on Wednesday.

The studio is a faction of the social token platform Rally, whose users voted to split the platform into five separate entities in August in a bid for decentralization. (Rally operates as a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO; SuperLayer is to Rally as ConsenSys is to Ethereum.)

SuperLayer says it is currently incubating over a dozen Solana-based social token projects, with additional plans to build play-to-earn games and liquidity offerings for its RLY token.

“Moving to Solana is one of the big steps we made to solve a lot of the problems building Web 3 products on a blockchain like Ethereum,” Mehesh Vellanki, managing partner of SuperLayer, told CoinDesk in an interview. “Whether we call them engage-to-earn, play-to-earn, learn-to-earn, we’re building architecture in a way where we can distribute rewards to users for doing simple tasks.”

While the popularity of social tokens remains dwarfed by demand for non-fungible tokens (NFT) on marketplaces like OpenSea, Rally’s success on Ethereum (even with its high transaction fees) has been notable.

SuperLayer says 77% of the network’s creators currently boast six-figure token economies, with a handful eclipsing the $1 million mark, according to a press release.

SuperLayer announced backing in October from a16z partners Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, along with investment from celebrities Paris Hilton, Joe Montana and Nas.