RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPLK) securities during the period from October 21, 2020 through December 2, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

Splunk shareholders may, no later than February 2, 2021 move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Splunk and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

After the markets closed on December 2, 2020, Splunk stunned the market when it announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. These results fell short of annual recurring and total revenue estimates, and Splunk reported a loss of 7 cents per share versus an expected gain of 8 cents per share. Splunk's forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 was also lower than expected. Numerous analysts have already downgraded the stock and cut their price targets. This includes JPMorgan, who was "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October on the heels of an upbeat analyst day 10 days prior to the quarter close," on October 21, 2020, "at which the company reaffirmed guidance and stated that it was excited about near-term and long-term growth prospects." Shares fell over 23% in one trading day from their December 2, 2020 closing price, representing billions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than February 2, 2021 request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

