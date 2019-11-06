RM plc (LON:RM.) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at RM plc (LON:RM.) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for RM:

0.31 = UK£27m ÷ (UK£149m - UK£63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

So, RM has an ROCE of 31%.

Does RM Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that RM's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, RM's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how RM's past growth compares to other companies.

LSE:RM. Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for RM.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect RM's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

RM has total assets of UK£149m and current liabilities of UK£63m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. RM's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From RM's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. There might be better investments than RM out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

