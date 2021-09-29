What Is RM plc's (LON:RM.) Share Price Doing?

While RM plc (LON:RM.) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.55 and falling to the lows of UK£2.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether RM's current trading price of UK£2.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at RM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is RM worth?

According to my valuation model, RM seems to be fairly priced at around 7.13% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy RM today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.26, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because RM’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from RM?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. RM's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RM.’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RM., now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about RM as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - RM has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

