RM Sotheby's Auction At Amelia Island Has 93-Percent Sell-Through Rate

Elizabeth Puckett
·1 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

There was a variety of fantastic vehicles that crossed the auction stage.

If you haven't been to the Amelia Island auction and Concours, that should be marked on next year's calendar. Held at an oceanside Ritz-Carlton, one might feel as if they're in a world of luxury with high-end cars sitting under swaying palm trees and abundant sunshine. One of the auctions was RM Sotheby's, and they had plenty of classic and exotic cars up for grabs, but one would likely reach deep into those pockets. The RM Sotheby's auction was held on May 22nd.

A few of the cars that crossed the auction block are listed here. From performance Ferraris to vintage luxury classics, there were no shortage of cars to ogle over no matter what category you prefer.

Plenty of cars crossed the RM Sotheby's auction stage at Amelia Island with some yet to find new homes. Check out the RM Sotheby's page and see if any of them will suit your page. If you can't afford one like most of us, it's still fun to see what kind of eye candy is out there as car enthusiasts.

Results:

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Sir Stirling Moss Honored By Goodwood

    ‘Mr Goodwood’ will be remembered at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

  • North Korea says orphan children volunteering on mines and farms

    State news reports the children want "to repay even just a millionth of the love the party showed".

  • Afghanistan: Bus blast kills three university staff

    A roadside bomb hits a bus carrying teachers from Al-Biruni university north of the capital Kabul.

  • Op-Ed: Home prices are going through the roof. Millennials piling into the market is one big driver

    Millennials are often considered the 'urban' generation and less interested in suburban living than their parents. That's turning out to be wrong.

  • Check Out These Interesting Cars Found Underwater

    There’s a mystery wrapped in each one.

  • Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

    Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts. Fiat Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, said some service and owner's manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs.

  • Damiano Caruso takes stunning win as Egan Bernal all but seals Giro d'Italia

    Caruso wins biggest race of his career to all but seal second Bernal on verge of winning Giro d'Italia Yates on course to finish third in Milan Simon Yates said he gave everything but “did not have the legs” to put further time into Egan Bernal on the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday as the Colombian moved to within one stage of victory. All eyes were on the enthralling duel which had developed over the course of the final week between the British rider from BikeExchange and Ineos Grenadiers’ 2019 Tour de France champion. Yates had gapped Bernal on stage 17 on Wednesday, before riding away from him again on Friday to win stage 19 solo. And there were question marks over Bernal’s longstanding back injury. But having begun on Saturday – the final mountain stage of the race – looking to make inroads into a deficit which stood at 2min 49sec, Yates hit a brick wall. "We tried to do something again, the boys did a fantastic job again, as always,” the 28-year-old said afterwards. “The plan was to try something on the second to last climb, but we arrived there and I didn’t have the legs. A bit of fatigue from yesterday maybe. A bit of fatigue from three weeks all coming together. “But as always, I did the best I could and I’m happy with what I did and we finish off with the TT [time trial] tomorrow." Yates ended up finishing sixth on the stage, 51 seconds behind stage winner Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), who consolidated second place in the general classification, and 27 seconds behind Bernal, who was second over the line after excellent work from Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Dani Martínez who stayed with him until the final kilometres. "My team-mates did a great job and managed things perfectly, I have to thank them,” admitted Bernal, who will take a 1min 59sec advantage over Caruso into Sunday’s 30km time trial in Milan. "I was scared of losing. I'm full of different emotions. I had the legs and the team in place but there was Caruso up front who was a GC [general classification] rival. "When he got 30 or 40 seconds in front, even if I felt good, I was worried I could suffer. It was easy to lose 1:30 and then have to fight in the final time trial." Yates sits third overall at 3min 23sec heading into the final day, a podium finish almost a formality thanks to his near four-minute advantage over fourth-placed Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech). “We’re staying focused,” Yates said. “It’s only one more day and then we can celebrate a nice podium in Milan.”

  • Tesla patent applications reveal that Cybertruck could use facial recognition to adjust climate controls, mirrors, and more

    Newly published patent applications hint at potential Cybertruck features like cameras that recognize a driver's face.

  • This Just-Approved Amgen Drug Is the First to Hit a Hard Target in Cancer

    Amgen's newest cancer drug is the first KRAS inhibitor class to gain approval, after decades of trying by other drug developers. Mirati hopes to follow fast.

  • Ty Gibbs takes lead late to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

    Ty Gibbs is giving his grandfather plenty to think about. The 18-year-old grandson of championship car owner Joe Gibbs took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field for his second Xfinity Series win of his rookie season on Saturday. If the younger Gibbs keeps this up, Joe Gibbs might not be able to keep the hard-charging young driver out of the NASCAR Cup Series.

  • Charlotte Xfinity race results, driver points

    Here is how the NASCAR Xfinity Series finished behind winner Ty Gibbs on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 05/29/2021

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise

    Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, more U.S. cities and states are shrugging off lingering COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls. Massachusetts lifted a mask requirement Saturday, a day after New Jersey dropped its mandate. In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches, though winds and cool temperatures kept crowds away.

  • US intelligence ‘yet to analyse’ raft of evidence that might shed light on Covid origin mystery

    Investigators to hunt new intelligence to understand if China’s involvement in cover up of leak

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Scouting the Lightning: What the Canes can expect in the second-round playoff series

    After surviving the Nashville Predators in Round 1, Carolina will be back at it Sunday for Round 2 against Tampa Bay.