At RM0.24, Is It Time To Put UEM Sunrise Berhad (KLSE:UEMS) On Your Watch List?

UEM Sunrise Berhad (KLSE:UEMS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on UEM Sunrise Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In UEM Sunrise Berhad?

Good news, investors! UEM Sunrise Berhad is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, UEM Sunrise Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from UEM Sunrise Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for UEM Sunrise Berhad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since UEMS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UEMS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UEMS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into UEM Sunrise Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that UEM Sunrise Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in UEM Sunrise Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

