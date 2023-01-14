At RM0.35, Is HeveaBoard Berhad (KLSE:HEVEA) Worth Looking At Closely?

While HeveaBoard Berhad (KLSE:HEVEA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.39 and falling to the lows of RM0.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether HeveaBoard Berhad's current trading price of RM0.35 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HeveaBoard Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is HeveaBoard Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.27x is currently well-above the industry average of 9.05x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since HeveaBoard Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of HeveaBoard Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of HeveaBoard Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HEVEA’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HEVEA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HEVEA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing HeveaBoard Berhad at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for HeveaBoard Berhad and you'll want to know about these.

