At RM0.67, Is It Time To Put Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) On Your Watch List?

Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.72 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boustead Plantations Berhad's current trading price of RM0.67 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boustead Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Boustead Plantations Berhad?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.85% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boustead Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Boustead Plantations Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Boustead Plantations Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Boustead Plantations Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BPLANT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BPLANT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BPLANT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Boustead Plantations Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Boustead Plantations Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

