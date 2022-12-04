At RM0.74, Is It Time To Put Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) On Your Watch List?

Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Kimlun Corporation Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Kimlun Corporation Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.49x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.88x, which means if you buy Kimlun Corporation Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Kimlun Corporation Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kimlun Corporation Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Kimlun Corporation Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kimlun Corporation Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KIMLUN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KIMLUN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KIMLUN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for KIMLUN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Kimlun Corporation Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kimlun Corporation Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

