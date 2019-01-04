Are RM2 International S.A.’s (LON:RM2) Interest Costs Too High?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like RM2 International S.A. (LON:RM2), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While RM2 has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess RM2’s financial health.

Is RM2 growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. RM2’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. RM2 delivered a negative revenue growth of -38%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can RM2 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, RM2 International has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of US$9.9m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$37m, leading to a 3.72x current account ratio. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

RM2 is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around RM2’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how RM2 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research RM2 International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

