RMHC licks off holiday season with annual ‘Lights of Love’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of El Paso will be hosting its 38th annual “Lights of Love and Lighting Ceremony” event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, at the Ronald McDonald House located at 300 E. California Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is to kick off the holiday season for families staying at the RMHC during their time of crisis and are not near their family and friends, according to a press release sent by the non-profit.

The event will also feature free pictures with Santa Claus, entertainment provided by Mission Early College Dance team and St. Patrick’s Mariachi and Choir. In addition, music will be performed by the UTEP Music Department.

Beverages and snacks will also be provided. Every child attending the event will receive a treat bag and stuffed animal.

Additionally, this year’s presenting sponsor will be the Aguilar Family Foundation.

The non-profit says all money raised from the event will stay in the local area.

