RMV says it is no longer experiencing ‘system’ issues

The Registry of Motor Vehicles says things are back to normal after experiencing system issues Friday.

The issues caused trouble processing customer transactions across the Bay State.

“The system is stable now and operating normally. The vendor involved acknowledged a performance issue. They continue to monitor the system. We are awaiting a root cause from them in the coming days,” a spokesperson with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation told Boston 25.

The “vendor acknowledged performance issue” began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the official, who said MassDOT “apologizes to customers who have been inconvenienced by these issues.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

