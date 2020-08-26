RNC 2020 Live: Mike Pence headlines from battlefield in Maryland, Kellyanne Conway slated to speak

The Republican National Convention continues Wednesday under the theme "America, Land of Heroes" with Vice President Mike Pence closing out the evening from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a battle during the War of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Though Republicans promised an optimistic convention that would be a sharp departure from the "doom and gloom" virtual gathering they said Democrats put on last week, the RNC has so far sprinkled in apocalyptic language to cast the country as a place on the brink of violence and corruption in its pitch to Americans to reelect the man currently in charge.

PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, Aug. 24, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

8 p.m. Trump to join Pence at Fort McHenry for acceptance speech

The president will be joining the vice president at Fort McHenry when he gives his acceptance speech later Wednesday night.

Invited guests include Medal of Honor recipients, frontline workers, military veterans, firefighters, police officers and members of Soldiers Strong, a charitable organization that provides suits that allow paralyzed veterans to stand.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence applaud in the Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020. (Travis Dove/Pool via Reuters)

7:56 p.m. Biden dramatically outspends Trump on TV ads during Republican convention week

As more than 70 speakers and thousands of supporters get together this week to officially name President Donald Trump the Republican nominee and boost him for the upcoming November election, the Trump campaign is being dramatically outspent by the Biden campaign in the rivals' ever-growing television advertising wars.

The move by the Trump campaign to go conservative with its ad spending during the convention week is a stark turn for a campaign that previously promised to unleash a "Death Star"-level onslaught on its Democratic opponent leading up to Election Day.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in his first joint interview with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, in Wilmington, Del., on Aug 21, 2020. (ABC News)

From Tuesday through next Monday, the Trump campaign has spent just under $1.5 million on television ads -- mostly on national cable -- compared to more than $17 million that the Biden campaign has placed for the week, according to ad-buy data from ad analysis firm CMGA/Kantar media. More national cable buy from Trump is expected this week, but not likely to surpass Biden’s placements, according to CMAG.

As it did during last week’s Democratic convention, the Trump campaign has instead invested in digital advertising during the RNC, taking over YouTube’s front page banner and flooding Facebook and Google with pro-Trump messaging.

It’s unclear how much the two campaigns’ total digital spending is going to be by the end of the week, but the Trump campaign in general has been leading the Biden campaign on the digital front.

-- ABC News' Will Steakin and Soo Rin Kim

7:44 p.m. Jonathan Karl: Line between Trump campaign, Trump White House 'blurring beyond recognition'

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl previews the third night of the RNC with a look back at the second night that featured first lady Melania Trump's keynote speech at the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks from Jerusalem.

The norms-busting political event has transformed the White House into a backdrop for the president's campaign, raising ethical questions as he steamrolls over precedent.

“The line between the Trump campaign and the Trump White House is blurring beyond recognition, as the stage is now set for the president to give his acceptance speech here on the South Lawn,” Karl said Wednesday on ABC News Live Prime.

He also looked beyond the convention bubble at sports teams postponing games Wednesday over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week. The NBA announced Wednesday it chose to postpone all three games scheduled for the day after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic and other teams appeared likely to follow suit. ESPN was also reporting that the WNBA and several MLB teams were also postponing scheduled games Wednesday.

"What's interesting, Linsey, is that Pence -- like the president -- has often criticized professional athletes who have kneeled to protest racial injustice. And on this day, a day where when all of these NBA games are being canceled in the wake of the police shooting, in Wisconsin, I am told that he is actually not planning to repeat that criticism of the kneeling athletes," he told ABC News' Linsey Davis.

7:25 p.m. ABC News' 2020 interactive election map

Who will win in November? See how the Electoral College could play out with ABC News' 2020 interactive election map:

7:14 p.m. Republican National Convention should be about America, not Donald Trump: GOP strategist Frank Luntz

The Republican National Convention should focus more on the story of America and less on the story of President Donald Trump, veteran GOP strategist and pollster Frank Luntz said on ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcast Tuesday.

"Donald Trump's single best line in the 2016 convention is when he said, 'I will be your voice.' Now, in 2020, everything is about his voice...his victimhood, his grievances, how he's been mistreated," Luntz told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and Political Director Rick Klein.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump arrives to listen to first lady Melania Trump address the Republican Convention during its second day from the Rose Garden of the White House, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Luntz said that part of the president’s success in 2016 boiled down to the fact that Americans felt they were being heard by the then-candidate.

"I believe he has lost some of that now. It's been too much about him and not enough about them. And that's what I'm listening for every night: Is this a speech about America, or a speech about Donald Trump? If it's about America he once again can recapture exactly what he needs," he said.

-- ABC News' Meg Cunningham

7 p.m. Wednesday night's full speaker lineup

The Trump campaign released its speakers list for the second night of the convention. Below is the order they're expected to appear:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Scott Dane, executive director of Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw

National security adviser to Pence Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin

Tera Lee Myers, mother of a special needs child

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Second lady Karen Pence

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway

Sister Deirdre Byrne, a surgeon and retired Army colonel

Lou Holtz, former college football coach

Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

Madison Cawthorn, Republican nominee for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

Chen Guangcheng​, Chinese dissident

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

Burgess Owens, retired NFL player and Republican nominee in Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

Sam Vigil, a New Mexico man whose wife was shot and killed in her driveway

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Vice President Mike Pence

7 p.m. Overview of speakers

The evening's speakers include Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old political newcomer who won his Republican primary runoff in the North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows -- without having the initial endorsement of the White House.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is still slated to speak following her surprise announcement Sunday night that she's departing from the White House at the end of the month, citing a need to focus on her family.

PHOTO: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters in the briefing room at the White House, Dec. 18, 2019. (Gripas Yuri/ABACA via Newscom, FILE)

President Donald Trump is also expected to make some sort of appearance.

Those scheduled to speak on Wednesday night include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway

National security adviser to Pence Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Madison Cawthorn, Republican nominee for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

