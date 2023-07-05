RNC Accidentally Celebrates Wrong Flag In Awkward Fourth Of July Message

The Republican National Committee’s initial attempt to celebrate Independence Day bombed on Twitter when critics noticed that the party used the wrong flag.

Instead of Old Glory, the RNC shared an image of two flags, each with a single star in its blue field and the wrong number of stripes around it.

Some critics said it was the flag of Liberia, a nation in West Africa, but the stripes didn’t quite line up with that, either.

The RNC deleted the tweet after critics mocked the organization for botching a simple task.

But while the tweet is gone, screenshots remain:

When the #GOP uses NON AMERICAN flags on Independence Day, you need to be wondering WTH is going on 🤔? Honest question... pic.twitter.com/PeXYonhDGh — Angeliki T. 💎 NYC( Vote Biden/Kamala in 2024 ) (@ellinidata) July 4, 2023

The image appears to be from Shutterstock.

Several other places ― including the San Francisco District Attorney and the Austin Police Department ― used the same set of incorrect flags in their Independence Day messages.

Those tweets remained online at the time of publication.