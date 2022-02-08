After RNC calls Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse,' McConnell calls it a 'violent insurrection ... after a legitimately certified election’

Days after the Republican National Committee called Jan. 6 "legitimate political discourse" in a document that censured Sens. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the attack on the Capitol was "a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next." McConnell also said the RNC shouldn't single out members because of their differing views.

