After RNC calls Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse,' McConnell calls it a 'violent insurrection ... after a legitimately certified election’

Reuters Videos

It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment", according to the Air Force website.U.S. president Joe Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.