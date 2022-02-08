After RNC calls Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse,' McConnell calls it a 'violent insurrection ... after a legitimately certified election’

Time

It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.