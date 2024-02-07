RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel could step down after pivotal 2024 South Carolina primary

WASHINGTON - Ronna McDaniel's days as Republican National Committee chair appear to be numbered, though RNC officials denied a report that she has formally decided to step down after the South Carolina primary later this month.

“Nothing has changed - this will be decided after South Carolina," said Keith Schipper, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that McDaniel told the former president she plans to step down following the Palmetto State's primary on Feb. 24.

Trump and McDaniel, who have been at odds in recent months, met Monday at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump allies have criticized McDaniel in recent weeks for being insufficiently supportive of the ex-president as he pursues the GOP presidential nomination again in 2024. Trump has also criticized the RNC over its fundraising capabilities and management of donations.

Trump, who elevated McDaniel from Michigan Republican Party chair to the national job after he won the 2016 presidential election, also criticized her performance in a pair of television interviews earlier this week.

In an interview broadcast Sunday on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures," Trump said: "I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made."

On Monday, a Newsmax interviewer asked Trump, "Is it time for Ronna McDaniel to step aside?”

Trump replied: "I think she knows that, I think she understands that."

Later that day, presumably after the meeting with McDaniel, Trump said on his Truth Social site platform, “Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.”

In the midst of all this, Trump allies have circulated the names of possible successors to McDaniel. The name most often mentioned is Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, and an official who has echoed Trump's false claims about fraud in the the 2020 election.

Any replacement would have to win an RNC election.

Democrats immediately rejoiced over McDaniel’s apparent imminent departure.

“Ronna McDaniel is reportedly the latest American to lose their job under Donald Trump,” said Alex Floyd, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee.

