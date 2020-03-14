RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tested for coronavirus, went to Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Senate lunch

WASHINGTON — Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and a Michigan resident, has been tested for coronavirus and is at home waiting for the results, a party spokesman said in a statement Saturday.

McDaniel, 46, lives in Northville and went to a local hospital after coming down with symptoms on Friday.

"Last night, Chairwoman McDaniel began experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, and she went to her local hospital in Michigan for treatment," RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said. "Flu and strep tests were administered and came back negative."

"Her doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms."

Ahrens said the party is attempting to contact everyone she has come in contact with in recent days and that upon the advice of her doctors she and her family are self-quarantining at home while they await the test results.

Last night, @GOPChairwoman's doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms.



We will provide an update when the test results are available. pic.twitter.com/oLla7pLaDH



— Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 14, 2020

McDaniel was present for several events over the past week with top Republican and government officials. An RNC official told USA TODAY she went to a Mar-a-Lago event with President Donald Trump on March 6, attended a lunch event with Vice President Mike Pence on March 7, went to an event in Orlando with Trump on Monday before flying back to Washington, D.C., on Air Force One. She also attended Republican senators' lunch meeting on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Here's how Trump and his top advisers who may have been exposed to coronavirus are handling it

As of Saturday afternoon, McDaniel was still active on social media, however, tweeting out video from a news conference given by President Donald Trump.

Trump said Saturday he has been tested for the virus after interacting last weekend with two Brazil officials who later tested positive for coronavirus.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus today after not feeling well. She was at MAL for some of last weekend. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 14, 2020

McDaniel is married and has two children. During Trump's 2016 campaign, she was the chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party and was made chairwoman of the RNC after Trump became president. She is also the daughter of G. Scott Romney, a prominent attorney in Michigan, and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Her grandfather was the late George Romney, a three-term Michigan governor.

Contact Todd Spangler at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Coronavirus: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested for coronavirus