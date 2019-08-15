RNC chairwoman says Lewandowski could 'absolutely' win N.H. Senate race

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday described former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as “a star” who could “absolutely” win a U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.

McDaniel told Fox News she does not know whether the president’s combative former aide will enter the state’s Republican primary hoping to oust Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, but remarked that “there’s a lot of buzz around” his prospective bid.

“Obviously, Corey is a star,” McDaniel said. “He’s going to do really well if he debates any Democrat, Shaheen. So, we’ll see what he decides.”

Pressed on whether Lewandowski could defeat Shaheen, a second-term senator and former governor, McDaniel replied: “Oh, absolutely.”

The public expression of confidence from the top party official diverges markedly with on-the-ground sentiment among Republican leaders and strategists in New Hampshire, who have been openly critical of Lewandowski and dismissive of his electoral odds.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a “Keep America Great Rally” on Thursday evening in Manchester, N.H., where state GOP officials fear he will promote a Lewandowski run.